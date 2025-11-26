Shilpa Shetty moves Bombay HC to protect her personality rights

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has filed a case in the Bombay High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. The suit reportedly names several websites that have illegally used or are using the actor's pictures for various promotional activities. The move also addresses the issue of Shetty's morphed images and videos surfacing online. Advocate Sana Raees Khan is representing the actor in this case.

Legal stance 'No individual or platform has the right...' Khan told Hindustan Times, "Ms. Shilpa Shetty has built her reputation over decades of work and no entity can appropriate her name or likeness without consent." "The unauthorized commercial exploitation of her identity is an outright assault on her dignity and hard-earned reputation. No individual or platform has the right to exploit her reputation for unlawful commercial gain, and we will ensure strict enforcement of her personality rights."

Similar cases Recent celebrity cases of personality rights protection The recent move by Shetty comes in the wake of similar actions taken by other celebrities. The Delhi and Bombay High Courts have recently passed comparable orders for actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. These orders reinforce stronger protections against unauthorized commercial use of their names, images, and voices. Other public figures who have sought such protections include filmmakers Karan Johar and Rishab Shetty; actors Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.