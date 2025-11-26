Next Article
Bhumi Pednekar's 'Daldal' brings a gritty thriller twist to IFFI
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar's new series 'Daldal' had its first look unveiled at the 2025 International Film Festival of India.
She plays DCP Rita Ferreira, a cop chasing a serial killer through Mumbai's shadows while dealing with her own struggles.
The show is based on Vish Dhamija's novel 'Bhendi Bazaar' and promises plenty of suspense.
What makes 'Daldal' different?
Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and created by Suresh Triveni, the series also stars Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori.
At IFFI, Pednekar called her role "challenging" and talked about Rita's quiet strength.
The creators highlighted how 'Daldal' explores complex female characters and aims to shake up typical crime drama stories.
It'll be streaming soon on OTT—so keep an eye out if you're into fresh takes on thrillers.