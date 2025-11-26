IFFI to pay tribute to Dharmendra at closing ceremony

Festival changes

'Sholay' screening canceled; 'Yeh Dosti' bike on display

A 4K restored version of Sholay was to be screened on Wednesday, November 26, at IFFI, but it has been canceled due to technical reasons. The festival will also host a session titled 50 Years of Sholay: Why Sholay Still Resonates? on Thursday, November 27, with director Ramesh Sippy. Meanwhile, a bike from the film has been displayed at the INOX theater in Panjim as an informal tribute to Dharmendra.