IFFI to pay tribute to Dharmendra at closing ceremony
What's the story
The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay a special tribute to veteran actor Dharmendra during its closing ceremony, an official announcement said. The veteran actor passed away on Monday morning at his Mumbai home at 89. "We received the unfortunate news of Dharam ji's passing away on Monday." "A minute's silence was also observed at the closing ceremony of the Film Bazaar as a mark of respect," Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, told PTI.
Festival changes
'Sholay' screening canceled; 'Yeh Dosti' bike on display
A 4K restored version of Sholay was to be screened on Wednesday, November 26, at IFFI, but it has been canceled due to technical reasons. The festival will also host a session titled 50 Years of Sholay: Why Sholay Still Resonates? on Thursday, November 27, with director Ramesh Sippy. Meanwhile, a bike from the film has been displayed at the INOX theater in Panjim as an informal tribute to Dharmendra.
Lasting impact
Dharmendra's legacy continues through 'Sholay' and its iconic bike
To recall, the film's iconic song Yeh Dosti was shot on this bike with Amitabh Bachchan. "The motorcycle displayed on the festival premises was introduced as a special attraction this year to mark the celebration for 50 years of Sholay," Magdum said. "But it has also become a tribute to Dharmendra ji now."