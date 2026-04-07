Gauthami Nair talks about 'dark satire' 'Kaakee Circus'

Gauthami Nair, who made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed film Second Show, is set to make her OTT debut with the upcoming series Kaakee Circus . In an interview with Variety India, she revealed, "It was mostly shot in parts of Kovalam, with the rest filmed in Pollachi."

About series 'I can't reveal too much without giving away...' Nair revealed, "This series is very different from everything I've done till now." "I can't reveal too much without giving away too much, so let's just say I play a very quirky character." "It's dark satire, it's fun, and we've been able to shoot it quite interestingly. I am very happy with the output so far."

Career choices On being selective about her roles Nair, who has acted in eight films since her debut in 2012, revealed that she has been selective about her roles. She said, "I wasn't ready to just take anything that came my way." "I wanted to make sure that every movie I did had something for me to do, instead of just doing the movie for the sake of it."

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