Geeta Gandbhir makes history with dual Oscar nominations

Gandbhir has worked with big names like Spike Lee and Sam Pollard, building a reputation for tackling tough topics. The Perfect Neighbor dives into the real-life shooting of Ajike Owens in Florida, using police footage to explore race and self-defense laws. Meanwhile, The Devil Is Busy takes viewers inside an Atlanta abortion clinic facing threats amid shifting reproductive-rights laws.

Why this matters for all of us

Gandbhir's achievement puts her in a league with legends like Walt Disney: very few have earned two Oscar nods in one year.

She credits trailblazers like Priyanka Chopra for inspiring more visibility for minorities and says films like The Elephant Whisperers showed her how stories can spark global conversations.

If you care about powerful storytelling or seeing more diverse voices at the top, this is a win worth celebrating.