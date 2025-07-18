Next Article
'General Hospital' star Tristan Rogers diagnosed with cancer at 79
Tristan Rogers, who's played Robert Scorpio on General Hospital since the '80s, has been diagnosed with cancer at 79.
His publicist shared the news on Thursday, saying Rogers is working with his doctors and staying hopeful.
He's asked for privacy for himself and his family as he focuses on treatment.
Rogers is a longtime soap opera favorite
Rogers is a longtime soap opera favorite—besides General Hospital, he's appeared in The Young and the Restless (as Colin) and The Bold and the Beautiful (as Hunter).
In 2018, he won a Daytime Emmy for his role in Studio City.
Your support means more to me now than ever: Rogers
Rogers thanked fans for their support over the years, sharing that "your support means more to me now than ever. "
