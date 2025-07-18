'Billy Joel: And So It Goes': When and where to watch

More than just a musical icon

Joel isn't just the guy behind "Piano Man"—he's a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with multiple Grammys to his name.

The film goes deeper than the stage persona, exploring his battles with depression and a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (a brain disorder he's now treating).

By opening up about these struggles, the documentary shows how his real-life challenges shaped some of his most iconic songs.