'Billy Joel: And So It Goes': When and where to watch
HBO Max is dropping a two-part documentary, "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," on July 18 and 25.
Directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, known for their work on Emmy-winning projects, it promises an up-close look at Billy Joel—think rare performances, old home videos, and honest interviews that dig into what makes his music so personal.
More than just a musical icon
Joel isn't just the guy behind "Piano Man"—he's a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer with multiple Grammys to his name.
The film goes deeper than the stage persona, exploring his battles with depression and a recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (a brain disorder he's now treating).
By opening up about these struggles, the documentary shows how his real-life challenges shaped some of his most iconic songs.
Real, unfiltered look at Joel's life
This isn't your typical celebrity puff piece. Joel gave directors total creative freedom, so what you see is raw and unfiltered—a rare peek into both his private world and creative process.
If you're curious about how artists turn pain into powerful music or just want to see what resilience looks like offstage, this one might hit home.