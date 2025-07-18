Next Article
'Mr. Bhaarath'—Lokesh Kanagaraj's presentation wraps up, heads to post-production
"Mr. Bhaarath" has finished shooting, marking a big first for both director Niranjan and lead actor Bhaarath, who started out as YouTube creators.
Producer Sudhan Sundaram gave a shoutout to the team's dedication and punctuality, while Lokesh Kanagaraj is presenting the film alongside co-producers Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy.
The film now moves into post-production
The film brings together a lively cast—Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir.
Behind the scenes are cinematographer Om Narayan, editor Dhivakar Dennis, composer Pranav Muniraj, and more.
With sets by Bhavna Govardan and costumes from Navadevi Rajkumar, "Mr. Bhaarath" is now moving into post-production—so keep an eye out for updates!