Next Article
Ravi Kishan calls vulgarity in Bhojpuri films 'unacceptable'
Actor Ravi Kishan isn't happy with the rising vulgarity in Bhojpuri movies, calling it "completely unacceptable."
He's urging filmmakers to bring back the industry's lost respect and says obscene content in films and songs is a big part of the problem.
Kishan wants stricter rules to clean things up.
Kishan's plans for better Bhojpuri cinema
Bhojpuri cinema has faced criticism lately for its explicit content, which many feel has hurt its reputation.
Kishan has been speaking out about this for a while and even hopes to set up a Film City in Gorakhpur to help create better films.
Son of Sardaar 2 is releasing on July 25
Even with his Bollywood success, Kishan hasn't given up on Bhojpuri films.
He's focused on restoring their cultural value—and you'll see him next in Son of Sardaar 2, releasing July 25.