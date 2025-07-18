Next Article
MICA's new school will blend creativity and AI
MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad) is rolling out its School of Applied Creativity in July 2026.
With just 80-100 spots, the school will blend storytelling, media, and AI to prep students for creative careers that keep up with tech.
Shekhar Kapur as chief mentor
Legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will guide the school as chief mentor.
Plus, a special AI Advisory Board—featuring experts from tech, startups, and the creative world—will shape how AI gets woven into classes and research.
Industries are looking for people who understand both creativity, AI
With industries hungry for people who "get" both creativity and AI, MICA's new programs want to spark human imagination while teaching practical skills.
The goal: help future grads become creative leaders ready for tomorrow's challenges.