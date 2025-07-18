Next Article
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi to produce romantic comedy 'Just Picture It'
Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are joining forces on a new OTT romantic comedy, Just Picture It.
Brown will produce, with Bongiovi as executive producer.
The story follows two college students who discover mysterious photos on their phones showing them as a married couple with kids—10 years in the future.
'Just Picture It' expected to drop in late 2026
This is the couple's first big project together since their May 2024 wedding, and it's set to start filming in Atlanta next September.
With Brown's strong track record in OTT projects and a fresh twist on rom-coms, Just Picture It could be one to watch when it drops in late 2026.