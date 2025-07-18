Next Article
'Lilo & Stitch' becomes 1st 2025 billion-dollar Hollywood film
"Lilo & Stitch" just became the first Hollywood movie of 2025 to hit $1 billion worldwide, kicking off a big year for Disney.
The live-action remake smashed domestic records too, pulling in $183 million over Memorial Day weekend—beating out even the latest Mission: Impossible.
With this huge success, Disney has already confirmed a sequel (thanks to a fun Stitch video on Instagram).
Fans divided over changes to film's ending
While most are celebrating, some fans weren't thrilled about changes to the film's ending.
Director Dean Fleischer Camp explained he wanted to expand on "ohana," the Hawaiian idea of family, saying it was important for the story.
Disney's Alan Bergman thanked fans and shared excitement for more adventures with these beloved characters.