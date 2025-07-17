'Su from So' trailer: Raj B Shetty's ghost has a backstory Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

The trailer for "Su From So," JP Thuminad's Kannada debut, just dropped—and it's not your usual ghost story.

Set in a coastal Karnataka village, it follows Ravi Anna (Shaneel Gautham) and his friends as they try to deal with the spooky "Sulochana from Someshwar" after a mysterious knock sends everyone into panic mode.