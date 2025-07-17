'Su from So' trailer: Raj B Shetty's ghost has a backstory
The trailer for "Su From So," JP Thuminad's Kannada debut, just dropped—and it's not your usual ghost story.
Set in a coastal Karnataka village, it follows Ravi Anna (Shaneel Gautham) and his friends as they try to deal with the spooky "Sulochana from Someshwar" after a mysterious knock sends everyone into panic mode.
Shetty only behind the scenes this time
Raj B Shetty, producing under Lighter Buddha Films, made it clear he's only behind the scenes this time—no acting cameo.
He's excited about fresh faces like music director Sumedh K.
The film hits theaters July 25.
Trailer blends supernatural mystery with village life
Dropped on July 15, the trailer is already turning heads for its mix of rural charm and offbeat humor.
With its unique blend of supernatural mystery and relatable village life, "Su From So" is shaping up to be one to watch this year.
```