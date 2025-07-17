Next Article
'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen died from cardiac arrest
Michael Madsen, the iconic actor from Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, died on July 3 from cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.
His death was linked to chronic alcoholism and heart disease, according to his death certificate.
He was found unresponsive after a 911 call.
No autopsy was needed and authorities closed the case
Doctors confirmed heart failure as the cause of death, so no autopsy was needed and authorities closed the case as natural causes.
Even in recent years, Madsen stayed busy with indie films and had a new book on the way.
Fans and colleagues are remembering him for his unforgettable roles and lasting impact on Hollywood.