'Ghaati' OTT release date: When, where to watch Anushka Shetty's film
Ghaati, the latest Telugu action drama starring Anushka Shetty, released in theaters on September 5.
If you missed it on the big screen, don't worry—it's expected to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video around October 5, following the usual four-week gap for Telugu films moving online.
Directed by Krish, Ghaati dives into the world of drug trade and features a solid cast including Vikram Prabhu and Jagapathi Babu.
More about 'Ghaati'
Anushka Shetty plays Sheelavathi—a character who transforms from victim to crime legend.
The film also stars John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, and Jisshu, with music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar.
While reviews have been mixed overall, Shetty's powerful performance is getting plenty of love.
After her hit in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Ghaati keeps her streak of strong roles going.