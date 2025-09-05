'Ghaati' OTT release date: When, where to watch Anushka Shetty's film

More about 'Ghaati'

Anushka Shetty plays Sheelavathi—a character who transforms from victim to crime legend.

The film also stars John Vijay, VTV Ganesh, and Jisshu, with music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar.

While reviews have been mixed overall, Shetty's powerful performance is getting plenty of love.

After her hit in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Ghaati keeps her streak of strong roles going.