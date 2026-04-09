'GoT' actor Michael Patrick (35) dies of incurable neurological illness

Michael Patrick, the Irish actor and writer who appeared in a Season 6 episode of Game of Thrones , has died at the age of 35. His wife Naomi Sheehan announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday (April 8). Patrick was reportedly battling Motor Neuron Disease, an incurable condition that "attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work," per the MND Association.

Details He passed away surrounded by family, friends: Sheehan Sheehan wrote, "Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease 1st February 2023." "He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are." The MND Association notes that this condition "leads the muscles to weaken, stiffen and waste," affecting a person's ability to walk, talk, eat, drink, and breathe.

Tribute Patrick was an inspiration to many, his wife said Sheehan further lauded her husband for his strength and influence on those around him. She wrote, "It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life." "He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter."

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Career Neurologist had given him a year to live Patrick's last social media post was on February 6, where he revealed that his neurologist had given him a year to live. "Still lots to live for and lots planned," he wrote in part. Apart from GoT, Patrick also starred in Blue Lights, This Town and BBC's My Left Nut which he co-wrote based on his teenage years, according to IMDb. His most recent role was in the 2025 German TV movie Mordlichtern- Tod auf den Faroer Inseln.

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