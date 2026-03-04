Warner Bros. developing a 'Game of Thrones' feature film

Warner Bros. is developing a feature film set in the world of Game of Thrones , multiple Hollywood portals have reported. The studio has hired Beau Willimon, known for House of Cards and Andor, to write the script. However, no director or cast members have been announced yet. The plot details are under wraps, but it may focus on Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros centuries before the original show's timeline.

Character background Who is Aegon I Targaryen? Aegon I, also known as Aegon the Conqueror, is credited with establishing the Targaryen dynasty by uniting six of the Seven Kingdoms. Despite his significance in George RR Martin's fictional history, he has yet to be portrayed on screen. The Targaryen family has been a focal point of HBO's recent spin-off projects such as House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Studio transition Potential impact of merger on film development Warner Bros. is currently being sold to Paramount Skydance, which could affect the future of the proposed film. If the merger goes through, new management may reevaluate projects in development. However, Game of Thrones is considered one of Warner Bros.'s biggest assets. Paramount CEO David Ellison has previously expressed a desire to release 30 films theatrically after the merger, indicating a need for major franchise titles like this one.

Advertisement