Warner Bros. developing a 'Game of Thrones' feature film
What's the story
Warner Bros. is developing a feature film set in the world of Game of Thrones, multiple Hollywood portals have reported. The studio has hired Beau Willimon, known for House of Cards and Andor, to write the script. However, no director or cast members have been announced yet. The plot details are under wraps, but it may focus on Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of Westeros centuries before the original show's timeline.
Character background
Who is Aegon I Targaryen?
Aegon I, also known as Aegon the Conqueror, is credited with establishing the Targaryen dynasty by uniting six of the Seven Kingdoms. Despite his significance in George RR Martin's fictional history, he has yet to be portrayed on screen. The Targaryen family has been a focal point of HBO's recent spin-off projects such as House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
Studio transition
Potential impact of merger on film development
Warner Bros. is currently being sold to Paramount Skydance, which could affect the future of the proposed film. If the merger goes through, new management may reevaluate projects in development. However, Game of Thrones is considered one of Warner Bros.'s biggest assets. Paramount CEO David Ellison has previously expressed a desire to release 30 films theatrically after the merger, indicating a need for major franchise titles like this one.
Franchise overview
About original 'Game of Thrones' series
The original Game of Thrones series, based on Martin's best-selling novels, aired for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. It became one of HBO's biggest hits, winning multiple Emmy Awards and garnering a worldwide fanbase. The franchise continues to be one of Warner Bros.'s most lucrative projects. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon is set to return with a new season this summer after its successful debut.