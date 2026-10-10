Govil and Chikhlia reunite in 'Notice' village drama about corruption
Entertainment
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, famous as Ram and Sita from the classic Ramayan series, are teaming up again after nearly 39 years.
Their new film, Notice, drops on OTT platform Waves on November 6.
Set in a village, it follows Govil's character as he stands up to corruption, with Chikhlia playing his supportive wife.
'Notice' on Waves, 36 satellite channels
To make sure fans old and new don't miss out, Notice will stream online and air on 36 satellite channels.
Producer Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi shared that releasing the film digitally is all about connecting with longtime fans while also introducing these iconic actors to a fresh audience.