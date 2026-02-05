Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja to make Bollywood debut?

Sunita Ahuja , wife of Bollywood star Govinda , is reportedly gearing up to make her acting debut in a film backed by Ektaa Kapoor 's Balaji Motion Pictures. The news comes as a surprise to many and marks a new phase in Ahuja's life. According to India Today, she will play a pivotal role in the upcoming project.

Film specifics Shooting for 20 days While the film's genre, cast, and storyline are not yet known, sources say Ahuja will be shooting for around 20 days. The news of her debut comes at a time when she has been in the limelight due to personal controversies surrounding her marriage to Govinda. The couple has been married since 1987 and is often considered one of Bollywood's long-lasting relationships.

Marriage controversy Controversies surrounding their marriage Last year, Ahuja made headlines for her candid statements about her husband and their marriage. She spoke openly about Govinda's alleged extramarital affairs and the couple's relationship struggles. In response to these rumors, Govinda publicly dismissed them as an exaggerated narrative. He told ANI, "What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem."

