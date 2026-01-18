'Big conspiracy': Govinda addresses rift rumors with wife Sunita

Bollywood actor Govinda has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja . Speaking to ANI, he said that he chose to speak now because staying quiet made him look "weak" and added to the "problematic" image people were forming about him. He also claimed that his family members are being "used" in a "big conspiracy." Govinda and Ahuja have been married since 1987.

Family involvement Govinda's statement on family involvement in 'big conspiracy' Govinda said, "I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realize that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy." "First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films...I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it."

Ahuja's role Govinda's concerns about Ahuja's involvement in the 'conspiracy' Govinda further said that while Ahuja often worries about him rejecting projects, she may not see how she herself is being pulled into the "conspiracy." He said, "But she can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman."

Family welfare Actor's prayer for family and children amid controversy Amid all the controversy, Govinda prayed to God for the welfare of his children and that there should be no "misunderstanding" so that he doesn't get "suffocated." He said, "I pray to God that He removes me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children... I pray that there is no misunderstanding and that I don't get suffocated... I make a humble request, especially to my own family."

Twitter Post Listen to the actor here #WATCH | Mumbai | On relations with his wife, Actor Govinda says, "Sometimes family falls victim to the well-planned conspiracy by someone and a separation surfaces... I was told that my family would be used in such a situation and I would be cut off from society... My films did… pic.twitter.com/wvWd2g1zk8 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2026