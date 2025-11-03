'Heard it's Marathi actress...': Sunita Ahuja on Govinda's alleged affair

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda , has once again addressed rumors about their troubled marriage and her husband's alleged extramarital affair. On Paras S Chhabra's Abraa Kaa Dabra Show podcast, she spoke about her personal life, financial independence, and living arrangements. The couple has been in the news for months due to speculation of discord , which they have repeatedly denied.

Affair rumors Ahuja addresses extramarital affair allegations against Govinda During the podcast, Ahuja said that she has "heard" of Govinda's (61) affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actor. However, she added that she can't make any conclusions without solid proof. She said, "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it." "But, till the moment I don't see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't declare anything."

Financial independence On living separately and financial independence Ahuja further stressed the importance of women being financially independent. She said, "A woman should stand up on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money." "Your husband gives money, but he will give once after asking 10 times. Your own earning is your own." Ahuja also revealed that she currently lives in a four-bedroom house with their children, Tina and Yashvardhan, while Govinda stays elsewhere.

Living arrangements 'Buy me a big house, Chichi...': Ahuja to husband Ahuja made a strong demand of her husband, saying, "This house is small for us." "I want to say through this podcast, 'Chichi, buy me a big 5-bedroom hall house, otherwise see what happens to you," she added humorously. She also commented on the rumors about Govinda's behavior, saying he should be focusing on settling their children's careers at this stage in life.