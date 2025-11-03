'Proud moment for India': Rajamouli on ISRO's heaviest satellite launch
ISRO just launched its LVM3-M5 rocket—nicknamed "Bahubali"—carrying India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03.
Director SS Rajamouli hopped on social media to congratulate the team, calling it a proud moment for India.
'Bahubali' delighted the 'Baahubali' team, says Rajamouli
Rajamouli shared on X, "Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration."
He also mentioned how special it felt that ISRO named their powerhouse rocket "Bahubali" due to its heaviness and strength, a nod that delighted the Baahubali film team.
LVM3-M5 launched successfully from Sriharikota
The LVM3-M5 is a three-stage rocket that took off from Sriharikota at 5:26pm.
The new CMS-03 satellite will help boost secure communications for the Indian Navy across the Indian Ocean.
This marks LVM3's fifth big mission, following its Chandrayaan-3 success.
Meanwhile, 'Baahubali' was re-released in theaters recently
Just days before the launch, Rajamouli dropped a remastered cut of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2—now called Baahubali: The Epic—with stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty returning to theaters.