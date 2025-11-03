'Proud moment for India': Rajamouli on ISRO's heaviest satellite launch

ISRO just launched its LVM3-M5 rocket—nicknamed "Bahubali"—carrying India's heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03. Director SS Rajamouli hopped on social media to congratulate the team, calling it a proud moment for India.

'Bahubali' delighted the 'Baahubali' team, says Rajamouli Rajamouli shared on X, "Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration."

He also mentioned how special it felt that ISRO named their powerhouse rocket "Bahubali" due to its heaviness and strength, a nod that delighted the Baahubali film team.

LVM3-M5 launched successfully from Sriharikota The LVM3-M5 is a three-stage rocket that took off from Sriharikota at 5:26pm.

The new CMS-03 satellite will help boost secure communications for the Indian Navy across the Indian Ocean.

This marks LVM3's fifth big mission, following its Chandrayaan-3 success.