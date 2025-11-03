Netflix announces 'Raat Akeli Hai 2'; Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte return
Netflix has announced the sequel to its popular crime thriller, Raat Akeli Hai. The film, titled Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, will see Honey Trehan return as director and Smita Singh returning as writer. Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the sequel will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui reprising his role as Inspector Jatil Yadav. The cast also includes Chitrangada Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathy, Akhilendra Mishra, Priyanka Setia, Radhika Apte, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.
Ek raat, ek raaz aur ek hatyakand. Inspector Jatil Yadav is back, and the stakes are higher than ever.#RaatAkeliHaiOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/TWmNGlp5Z5— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 3, 2025
The sequel is set a few years after the first film, which was released in 2020. In Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Inspector Yadav is once again drawn into a complex investigation involving a brutal murder. This leads to the unearthing of several shocking secrets within a powerful family. The film is set to have its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa in November.
Siddiqui said, "Jatil Yadav is a character very close to me, flawed and restless, yet relentless in the pursuit of justice." "In the sequel...he faces a case that tests everything he believes in." "Coming back as Inspector Jatil Yadav feels like returning to unfinished business." "I'm grateful to RSVP, MacGuffin Pictures and Netflix for giving me the chance to explore new layers of this character."