Netflix announces 'Raat Akeli Hai 2'; Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte return

Sequel details

The sequel is set a few years after the first film, which was released in 2020. In Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, Inspector Yadav is once again drawn into a complex investigation involving a brutal murder. This leads to the unearthing of several shocking secrets within a powerful family. The film is set to have its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa in November.