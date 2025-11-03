How SRK convinced Aryan Khan to direct 'Bads of Bollywood'

Aryan Khan , the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan , recently made his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While the show received critical acclaim for its writing and direction, SRK has now revealed that Khan was initially unsure about directing it. Speaking at a fan meet on his 60th birthday on Sunday, he shared how he encouraged his son to take the plunge.

Father's advice This is what SRK told Khan SRK said, "He was not sure if he could direct or not, and whether they should hire some other director." "But I feel that those who write and then direct themselves become better directors in a sense. So, I told him to follow his heart and direct it." "Dekhenge kya hoga kitna bura kar lega (We will figure it out how bad can you do)."

Creative freedom 'When you give this kind of freedom...' The superstar added, "When you give this kind of freedom to creative people, they do a better job than telling them what to do," he added. He also elaborated on the advice he gives to his children. He said, "I think there is not much need to tell anything to creative people." "I have been working for 35 years, so I know I come with a big baggage. 'Arre yaar...papa ki to sunni padegi kyunki wo Shah Rukh Khan hain'."