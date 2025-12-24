'She doesn't love...him': Sunita Ahuja responds to Govinda's affair rumors

Sunita Ahuja , the wife of veteran actor Govinda , has reacted to rumors of her husband having an affair with a young Marathi actor. Speaking to Entertainment Times, she said, "I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I've been hearing about Govinda's controversy that he is having an affair with a girl." "But I know that she's not an actress because actresses don't do such bad things. She doesn't love him; she only wants his money."

Career highlights Ahuja's professional success amid personal challenges Despite the personal turmoil, Ahuja has found solace in her professional life. She shared, "On the other hand, I'm very happy that I started my YouTube in 2025, and I got success." "People are loving me a lot. There are haters also, but still, I love them. If they hate me, it's their problem."

Future aspirations Ahuja's hopes for a better 2026 Looking ahead to 2026, Ahuja expressed her desire for a more peaceful life. She said, "I wish to change my life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026." "I hope it happens very soon. I am hoping that Govinda realizes that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter."