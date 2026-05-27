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2017 Gurugram school murder case to be adapted for screen
A 7-year-old was murdered in school

2017 Gurugram school murder case to be adapted for screen

By Shreya Mukherjee
May 27, 2026
12:33 pm
What's the story

Matchbox Shots, the Mumbai-based production house mentored by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, has acquired the screen rights to Leena Dhankhar's The Gurugram School Murder. The book chronicles the shocking murder of a seven-year-old boy, Prince, whose body was found in a bathroom at an elite Gurugram school on September 8, 2017. This incident sparked nationwide outrage and raised concerns about child safety in India's prestigious institutions.

Investigation details

The book chronicles the twists of a shocking murder case

The Gurugram School Murder explores the twists of one of India's most high-profile murder investigations. It details how local police initially detained an innocent school bus conductor before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eventually arrested a student from the same school. This student was accused of committing murder, allegedly to get an examination postponed.

Production details

Production house is committed to telling the story with nuance

Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, who is helming the project, said, via Variety, "Our commitment is to tell this story with the carefully researched nuance it deserves." She added, "What happened in this case is every parent's worst nightmare. It is a tragedy that also unravels dark truths about the pressures shaping young children in contemporary urban India." The production house's previous works include Andhadhun, Scoop, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and Khauf.

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Author's perspective

Dhankhar hopes adaptation will help people understand emotional devastation

Crime journalist Dhankhar expressed her hope that the adaptation will help people understand the emotional devastation such incidents leave behind. She said, "This is not just a crime story, but the story of a family's pain and years of struggle for justice." "Through this story, we hope more people understand the emotional devastation such incidents leave behind. The family has lived with the loss every single day, and justice must prevail without compromise."

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Ongoing struggle

Prince's father has supported the project

Prince's father has also lent his support to the project, continuing his long fight for justice. He said, "There has not been a single day when we have not remembered or missed him. Our fight has been painfully long, and it will continue until the guilty receive the harshest punishment. We want the truth to reach more people so society understands our pain and ensures that those responsible are never spared."

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