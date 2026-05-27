2017 Gurugram school murder case to be adapted for screen

Matchbox Shots, the Mumbai-based production house mentored by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan , has acquired the screen rights to Leena Dhankhar's The Gurugram School Murder. The book chronicles the shocking murder of a seven-year-old boy, Prince, whose body was found in a bathroom at an elite Gurugram school on September 8, 2017. This incident sparked nationwide outrage and raised concerns about child safety in India's prestigious institutions.

Investigation details The book chronicles the twists of a shocking murder case The Gurugram School Murder explores the twists of one of India's most high-profile murder investigations. It details how local police initially detained an innocent school bus conductor before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) eventually arrested a student from the same school. This student was accused of committing murder, allegedly to get an examination postponed.

Production details Production house is committed to telling the story with nuance Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, who is helming the project, said, via Variety, "Our commitment is to tell this story with the carefully researched nuance it deserves." She added, "What happened in this case is every parent's worst nightmare. It is a tragedy that also unravels dark truths about the pressures shaping young children in contemporary urban India." The production house's previous works include Andhadhun, Scoop, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and Khauf.

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Author's perspective Dhankhar hopes adaptation will help people understand emotional devastation Crime journalist Dhankhar expressed her hope that the adaptation will help people understand the emotional devastation such incidents leave behind. She said, "This is not just a crime story, but the story of a family's pain and years of struggle for justice." "Through this story, we hope more people understand the emotional devastation such incidents leave behind. The family has lived with the loss every single day, and justice must prevail without compromise."

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