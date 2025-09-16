Next Article
'Gustaakh Ishq': Kajol, Karan Johar love new song
Entertainment
Kajol and Karan Johar are both loving the new track from Manish Malhotra's upcoming film Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Kajol shared her excitement on Instagram, while Johar praised the team behind the song on his socials.
The movie drops worldwide on November 21, 2025.
More about the film and its team
Johar gave a special shoutout to lyricist Gulzar and composer Vishal Bhardwaj for their work on the song "Ul Jalool Ishq," sung by Shilpa Rao and Papon.
This film is Malhotra's first as a producer under Stage5 Production, directed by Vibhu Puri, with Naseeruddin Shah also in the cast.
Set against old Delhi and Punjab's vibrant backdrops, it promises a fresh take on love and longing.