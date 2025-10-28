Guwahati court extends judicial custody of Zubeen Garg murder accused

Meanwhile, probe into the case is on

Zubeen Garg, a beloved Assamese singer with a huge following across Northeast India, died on September 19, 2025 in Singapore during the North East India Festival.

While the Singapore General Hospital initially termed it a case of drowning, Assam Police later registered murder charges.

Now Assam CID and Singapore Police are working together—Singapore has already shared his postmortem report and promised more evidence soon as investigators collect witness statements and digital clues.