Guwahati court extends judicial custody of Zubeen Garg murder accused
A Guwahati court has extended the judicial custody of five people accused in the Zubeen Garg death case by 14 days.
The group—Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and two security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya—were recently moved to Baksa jail, sparking protests that left some police and media injured.
Meanwhile, probe into the case is on
Zubeen Garg, a beloved Assamese singer with a huge following across Northeast India, died on September 19, 2025 in Singapore during the North East India Festival.
While the Singapore General Hospital initially termed it a case of drowning, Assam Police later registered murder charges.
Now Assam CID and Singapore Police are working together—Singapore has already shared his postmortem report and promised more evidence soon as investigators collect witness statements and digital clues.