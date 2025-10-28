Why is a BJP leader objecting to 'Taj Story' release?
What's the story
Rajneesh Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson from Ayodhya, has filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against the upcoming Bollywood film The Taj Story. He alleges that the movie is based on his petition in the high court regarding 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal, reported PTI.
Legal dispute
Singh sought to open locked rooms of Taj Mahal
Singh had filed a petition in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court in October 2022, seeking to open 22 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal. He claimed that the monument was originally a temple. He also sought the formation of a panel involving the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to give clarity regarding the famous monument. This plea was rejected in May 2022.
Intellectual property
'My objective was solely to ensure transparency'
In his complaint, Singh said, "I filed a PIL for opening the 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal. My objective was solely to ensure transparency and verification of historical facts." He added that The Taj Story's posters, promotional material, and storyline reference his judicial subject and petition in a "misleading" manner without his permission.
Legal action
Singh demands stay on film's release
Singh said, "This is a violation of my intellectual and legal rights. The commercial use of a judicial matter is also inappropriate." He demanded an immediate stay on the censor process and public release of The Taj Story. He also called for an inquiry into the film's script and storyline to see if it used his petition or any other intellectual work without consent.
Film details
Everything to know about 'The Taj Story'
The Taj Story is an upcoming Hindi courtroom drama film written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Suresh Jha. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh in key roles. Earlier, the makers had dropped a trailer for the film that received mixed response on social media. While some applauded the concept, others feared the film could incite tensions amongst communities by broaching a sensitive topic.