Gwyneth Paltrow to star in Netflix adaptation of Belle Burden's memoir
Entertainment
Gwyneth Paltrow is set to star in and executive produce Netflix's new film Strangers, adapted from Belle Burden's hit memoir about marriage and heartbreak.
The book sparked a fierce bidding war before Netflix grabbed the rights, and it spent nine weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.
More about the film
Set in early pandemic-era Martha's Vineyard, the film follows Burden as her 20-year marriage unravels.
As she faces loneliness and family secrets, the story dives into resilience and finding yourself after loss.
Stacey Sher is producing, with Heidi Schreck handling the screenplay.