Hailey Bieber reveals her pregnancy with Jack was 'a surprise'

Dr. Aliabadi explained that a uterine septum is a genetic condition where the uterus has an internal wall, dividing it into two cavities. "You can have a mild, moderate or severe septum," she added. Bieber's condition was moderate, which affects 1-3% of women and increases the risk of miscarriage by 25-40%. "And a 10 to 20% risk of preterm delivery," Dr. Aliabadi noted. Knowing the risks, Bieber had told her she wasn't planning on pregnancy just yet.

Pregnancy details

'Everything was opening and doing what it needed to do'

However, when the Rhode founder got unexpectantly pregnant with husband-singer Justin Bieber, the pregnancy progressed smoothly. "As the baby was growing, the septum, it was expanding. Everything was opening and doing what it needed to do," she said. Dr. Aliabadi also recalled how she reassured Bieber about her pregnancy risks, saying, "I believe that everything's gonna work out fine." The couple welcomed their first child in August 2024.