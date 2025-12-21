Next Article
'Haiwaan': Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan team up for 2026 release
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are back together in "Haiwaan," set to hit screens in 2026.
Directed by Priyadarshan, this film is inspired by the Malayalam thriller "Oppam."
Kumar takes on his first villain role in 18 years, while Khan is reportedly playing a visually impaired lead.
Reunion, fresh faces, and action-packed scenes
This marks the first time Kumar and Khan have shared the screen since 2008. The cast also features Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Expect plenty of action—including a car chase shot in Mumbai—and a special cameo by Mohanlal.
Filming wraps up in October 2025, so there's plenty of buzz building already!