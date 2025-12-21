Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' to hit Netflix on December 26

Revolver Rita, directed by JK Chandru, is a unique blend of dark humor, crime, and family drama. The film revolves around Rita (Suresh), a young woman from Pondicherry who supports her mother Chellamma (Radhika Sarathkumar) and two sisters. Their simple life takes an unexpected turn when they get embroiled in a terrifying situation involving gangsters and corrupt officials during a family celebration.

Supporting roles

'Revolver Rita' features an ensemble cast

The film also stars Super Subbarayan as gangster Dracula Pandian, Sunil as his son Dracula Bobby, Redin Kingsley as his brother, Cheetah, John Vijay as a corrupt police officer, and Ajay Ghosh as rival don, Reddy. The movie's plot revolves around the accidental death of Pandian at a birthday party and the ensuing chaos as Rita and her family try to hide the body while being pursued by several adversaries. The movie features music by Sean Roldan.