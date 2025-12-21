Keerthy Suresh's 'Revolver Rita' to hit Netflix on December 26
What's the story
The Tamil comedy thriller Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh, is set for its digital premiere next week. The film, which hit theaters on November 28, will be available for streaming on Netflix from December 26. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
Film synopsis
'Revolver Rita' plot and cast details
Revolver Rita, directed by JK Chandru, is a unique blend of dark humor, crime, and family drama. The film revolves around Rita (Suresh), a young woman from Pondicherry who supports her mother Chellamma (Radhika Sarathkumar) and two sisters. Their simple life takes an unexpected turn when they get embroiled in a terrifying situation involving gangsters and corrupt officials during a family celebration.
Supporting roles
'Revolver Rita' features an ensemble cast
The film also stars Super Subbarayan as gangster Dracula Pandian, Sunil as his son Dracula Bobby, Redin Kingsley as his brother, Cheetah, John Vijay as a corrupt police officer, and Ajay Ghosh as rival don, Reddy. The movie's plot revolves around the accidental death of Pandian at a birthday party and the ensuing chaos as Rita and her family try to hide the body while being pursued by several adversaries. The movie features music by Sean Roldan.