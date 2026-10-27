Halle Berry's daughter, fiancé testify in custody battle
What's the story
Actor Halle Berry's 18-year-old daughter Nahla Aubry, whose father is Gabriel Aubry, and her fiancé Van Hunt recently testified in the ongoing custody battle between Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez. The testimony took place behind closed doors at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, marking the second week of proceedings, reported Page Six. This comes after Aubry had earlier submitted a declaration supporting her mother.
Court proceedings
Hunt was cross-examined after Aubry's testimony
Hunt, 56, returned to the stand for cross-examination after Aubry's virtual testimony.
Both witnesses reportedly testified for less than an hour each.
After a lunch break, closing arguments began in the case, with proceedings again taking place behind closed doors.
The judge is expected to deliver a ruling this week.
Previous proceedings
Testimony details from the 1st week of proceedings
In the first week of the custody battle, both Berry and Martinez testified in closed court sessions.
Their son Maceo also testified for nearly four hours on the first day, with his remarks limited to Martinez's restraining order request.
Then Berry's lawyer, Marina Beck, cross-examined Martinez about a 2024 sworn statement where he denied any history of domestic violence between them.
Legal dispute
What led to the ongoing custody battle?
Martinez, 60, is seeking a domestic violence restraining order and sole custody of their 13-year-old son, Maceo.
He alleges that Berry choked their son during an altercation at her home on September 26.
In his court filings, Martinez claimed Maceo contacted him after the alleged incident and begged to be picked up.
A judge granted him a temporary restraining order on October 1 and awarded him temporary primary custody of Maceo.
Counterclaims
Berry has denied all allegations made by Martinez
Berry has denied the allegations made by Martinez.
Her attorney Beck earlier told Page Six that Martinez's claims were "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."
In her own filings, the Catwoman star accused Martinez of interfering with Maceo's education and therapeutic care, undermining her parenting decisions, and involving their son in their legal dispute.
Relationship history
Brief look at Berry and Martinez's relationship timeline
Berry and Martinez met while shooting Dark Tide in 2010, starting to date that year.
They married in France on July 13, 2013, and welcomed Maceo on October 5, 2013.
The couple announced their separation in October 2015 and filed for divorce that same year.
They were declared legally single in December 2016, but their divorce proceedings continued until 2023, nearly eight years after their initial filing.