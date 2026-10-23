Halle Berry's ex Olivier Martinez makes shocking domestic abuse allegations
What's the story
Actor Olivier Martinez, the former husband of actor Halle Berry, has accused her of abuse during their relationship. This came even after he was confronted with his own sworn statement denying any history of domestic violence between them, reported Page Six. The allegations were made during a custody dispute and domestic violence restraining order hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday (local time).
Allegations
What Martinez claimed in court
Martinez, 60, alleged that Berry, 60, had abused him throughout their relationship.
The allegations date back to incidents he claims occurred a decade ago.
When asked if he was alleging Berry had committed acts of abuse against him dating back 10 years, Martinez replied with a "Correct."
He also claimed further abuse in 2023, including statements Berry allegedly made to their son Maceo.
Inconsistency revealed
He was confronted with his previous sworn statement
Martinez was then shown a declaration he signed under penalty of perjury on September 30, 2024.
He stated in the document that there was no history of domestic violence between him and Berry.
When asked if this statement was true when he made it on September 30th, 2024, Martinez confirmed it was correct.
This exchange highlighted an inconsistency between Martinez's previous sworn statement and his recent allegations against Berry.
Attorney's clarification
Martinez's attorney responds to the claims
Martinez's attorney Patrick Baghdaserians told the outlet that the September 2024 declaration was related to a financial request, not their custody dispute.
He explained, "That was related to need-based attorneys' fees; that's a financial request."
"There was no conviction of domestic violence at the time, so his statement is correct."
"At the time there was no restraining order ever requested, ever entered."
New allegations
Berry is accused of choking her son
Martinez recently alleged that Berry choked their son during a September 26 altercation at her home.
He claims this incident was part of a larger pattern of abusive behavior that caused emotional distress to their son.
In court filings, he alleged that Maceo contacted him after the incident and begged him to come get him.
A judge granted Martinez a temporary domestic violence restraining order earlier this month.
Berry's response
Berry has denied all allegations; seeks sole legal custody
Berry has vehemently denied the allegations through her attorney, Marina Beck.
She wants the court to dismiss Martinez's restraining order request and lift the restrictions on her contact with Maceo.
The Oscar winner is also seeking sole legal custody, which would give her greater authority over decisions involving their son's education, medical care, and mental health.