Hansal Mehta on casting 'Harry Potter's Tom Felton in 'Gandhi'

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta is feeling honored to present his latest project, Gandhi. The series marks the first Indian show to be showcased in the prestigious Primetime slot at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Speaking about this historic achievement, Hindustan Times quoted Mehta as saying: "For me, it feels like a breakthrough, not just for this series but for Indian storytelling on the world stage."

International casting Mehta on Felton's involvement The series stars British actor Tom Felton alongside Pratik Gandhi. Felton is widely recognized for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. Mehta explained, "Working with Tom added a layer of diversity and universality to the story." He emphasized, "My focus was always on how the ensemble could create a lived-in world, rather than stand out individually."

Casting insights How did Mehta cast the titular character? The series, which explores the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi, features an impressive ensemble cast. When asked about his casting process, Mehta said he focused on finding actors who could embody truth rather than just physical resemblance. "Pratik (who plays the titular role) brought not only the craft but also the patience and discipline the role demanded."