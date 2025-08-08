Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' to premiere at TIFF 2025 Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

Hansal Mehta's new series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi and based on Ramachandra Guha's biographies, is set to premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2025.

It's making history as the first Indian series ever picked for TIFF's Primetime Programme, which spotlights top global shows.