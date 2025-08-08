Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' to premiere at TIFF 2025
Hansal Mehta's new series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi and based on Ramachandra Guha's biographies, is set to premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2025.
It's making history as the first Indian series ever picked for TIFF's Primetime Programme, which spotlights top global shows.
'Gandhi' to have 1st international showing in theaters
Gandhi will have its first international showing in theaters at TIFF in Toronto.
The team—including producer Sameer Nair, director Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, Kabir Bedi, and Tom Felton—will be there for the event.
Music is by AR Rahman.
Mehta on the series' TIFF selection
Calling it a significant moment, Mehta said this moment matters not just for him but for all of Indian storytelling.
TIFF's selection highlights growing global support for Indian creators and stories on big platforms.