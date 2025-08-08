Madhuri Dixit becomes Odisha's handloom brand ambassador

Why this matters

Odisha's handloom scene isn't just about beautiful fabrics—it supports numerous weavers and helpers across the state.

With unique GI-tagged products like Sambalpuri and Bomkai, the industry is a big deal both culturally and economically.

Madhuri's star power is set to put these traditional crafts on a bigger stage, while 'EKTA' promises more training, market access, and financial help for artisans.