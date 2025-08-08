Madhuri Dixit becomes Odisha's handloom brand ambassador
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit has just been named brand ambassador for Odisha's handloom sector.
The announcement came on National Handloom Day, alongside the launch of 'EKTA'—a new initiative to showcase and support local textiles.
Why this matters
Odisha's handloom scene isn't just about beautiful fabrics—it supports numerous weavers and helpers across the state.
With unique GI-tagged products like Sambalpuri and Bomkai, the industry is a big deal both culturally and economically.
Madhuri's star power is set to put these traditional crafts on a bigger stage, while 'EKTA' promises more training, market access, and financial help for artisans.
On her new role
At the event, Madhuri called Odisha's textiles a reflection of the weavers' soul and heritage, highlighting how these crafts are woven into India's cultural identity.
As brand ambassador, she hopes to help strengthen both livelihoods and pride in this creative community.