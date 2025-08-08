How Shanoo discovered Ahaan Panday for 'Saiyaara'
Casting director Shanoo Sharma shared how she discovered Ahaan Panday for his debut in "Saiyaara."
She recalled, "When I met him, he was a 19-year-old child who looked like he was 15!"
After spotting an interesting post from him, she invited him to audition.
Ahaan's determination impressed Sharma
At first, Ahaan almost skipped the audition because he thought being tanned would get him rejected.
But after meeting him, Sharma felt sure they'd work together.
She said he has this unfiltered drive and quickly became part of their team—Ahaan even told her, "I'm going to come every day."
'Saiyaara' was Ahaan's debut
"Saiyaara" marked Ahaan's Bollywood debut—a musical romance that released in July 2025.
While he comes from a well-known film family (he's Chunky Panday's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin), this was his first big step into acting on his own.