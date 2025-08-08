'Highlander' reboot casts Russell Crowe as mentor Ramirez Entertainment Aug 08, 2025

The Highlander reboot is bringing some serious star power—Dave Bautista steps in as the villain Kurgan, going head-to-head with Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod.

Directed by Chad Stahelski (the guy behind John Wick), this new take revisits the cult 1986 classic and its epic immortals.