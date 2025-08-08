Next Article
'Highlander' reboot casts Russell Crowe as mentor Ramirez
The Highlander reboot is bringing some serious star power—Dave Bautista steps in as the villain Kurgan, going head-to-head with Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod.
Directed by Chad Stahelski (the guy behind John Wick), this new take revisits the cult 1986 classic and its epic immortals.
More on the film's plot and crew
Russell Crowe joins as Ramirez, MacLeod's legendary mentor.
Stahelski has called this a passion project and plans to dive deeper into Highlander lore while keeping the spirit of the original alive.
Filming starts next month with Michael Finch writing the script, so fans can expect a fresh but faithful update to the franchise.