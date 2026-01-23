'Happy Patel' struggles at box office despite good reviews
"Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos" is a Hindi spy comedy directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, starring Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, and Sharib Hashmi, with Imran Khan in a cameo.
Released on January 16, the film mixes quirky humor with espionage but hasn't clicked with large audiences—even though critics were divided, with some praising its offbeat style.
In numbers:
The movie earned ₹1.25cr on day one and peaked at ₹1.4cr by day three, but collections dropped fast after that—ending its first week at around ₹5-5.5cr worldwide.
It did edge past "Laapataa Ladies" in opening weekend numbers (₹4.25cr vs ₹4.12cr), but tough competition from "Border 2" has likely capped its total earnings under ₹10cr.
Should you watch it?
If you like comedies with a spy twist and don't mind something a bit different from the usual Bollywood fare, this one could be worth a try—especially for fans of the cast or anyone curious about the mixed critical response!
Just know it didn't win over the crowds in theaters.