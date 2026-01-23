'Happy Patel' struggles at box office despite good reviews

The movie earned ₹1.25cr on day one and peaked at ₹1.4cr by day three, but collections dropped fast after that—ending its first week at around ₹5-5.5cr worldwide. It did edge past "Laapataa Ladies" in opening weekend numbers (₹4.25cr vs ₹4.12cr), but tough competition from "Border 2" has likely capped its total earnings under ₹10cr.

Should you watch it?

If you like comedies with a spy twist and don't mind something a bit different from the usual Bollywood fare, this one could be worth a try—especially for fans of the cast or anyone curious about the mixed critical response!

Just know it didn't win over the crowds in theaters.