'Harry Potter': Chris Columbus confirms he's not involved in reboot Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, has confirmed he won't be involved in HBO's upcoming series.

"No, I've done it, you saw my version. There's nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter," he shared with Variety.

Still, he expressed support for the series' potential to explore new material from the books.