'Harry Potter': Chris Columbus confirms he's not involved in reboot
Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, has confirmed he won't be involved in HBO's upcoming series.
"No, I've done it, you saw my version. There's nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter," he shared with Variety.
Still, he expressed support for the series' potential to explore new material from the books.
Series aims to explore Rowling's books more fully
Columbus hopes the show will finally include fan-favorites like Peeves the Poltergeist and scenes that didn't make it into his films.
The decade-long HBO adaptation is set to launch on Max in 2027, starring Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Arabella Stanton (Hermione), Alastair Stout (Ron), John Lithgow (Dumbledore), and Paapa Essiedu (McGonagall).
The goal? To explore Rowling's books more fully than ever before.