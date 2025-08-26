'Harry Potter' series: First look at Weasley family, Platform 9 3/4
The new Harry Potter TV series was recently seen in set photos featuring the Weasleys, spotted filming the classic Platform 9 3/4 scene at King's Cross on August 25, 2025.
Katherine Parkinson takes on Molly Weasley, with Alastair Stout as Ron, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny, and twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland playing Fred and George.
It's the first time fans get to see the Weasleys in HBO's version of Rowling's world.
Casting, filming, and premiere details
Casting for the Weasley family took place over the past few months—Parkinson and Stout joined early, while Cochrane and the Harland twins came on later.
Ruari Spooner was picked for Percy but wasn't seen in recent set photos. The roles of Charlie, Bill, and Arthur are still open.
Filming kicked off in July 2025, with HBO aiming to premiere the series in 2027.
The show will cover all seven books with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, plus a star-studded supporting cast.