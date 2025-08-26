'Harry Potter' series: First look at Weasley family, Platform 9 3/4

Casting, filming, and premiere details

Casting for the Weasley family took place over the past few months—Parkinson and Stout joined early, while Cochrane and the Harland twins came on later.

Ruari Spooner was picked for Percy but wasn't seen in recent set photos. The roles of Charlie, Bill, and Arthur are still open.

Filming kicked off in July 2025, with HBO aiming to premiere the series in 2027.

The show will cover all seven books with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, plus a star-studded supporting cast.