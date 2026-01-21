Harry Styles announces new single 'Aperture' and album drop

What to expect from the album

The new record features 12 tracks and drops March 6.

Longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon is back as executive producer, keeping the creative team strong from previous albums like Fine Line and Harry's House.

You can already pre-order limited edition vinyls, CDs, box sets, and merch on his website.

Fun fact: "Aperture" is a nod to camera lenses opening—fitting for a fresh start to this era of Styles's music.