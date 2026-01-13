Harry Styles to headline 2026 residency at Madison Square Garden

Styles's first residency at Madison Square Garden was a resounding success, with all 15 shows selling out. The feat earned him a permanent banner in the rafters, alongside retired Rangers legends and MSG icons like Billy Joel and Elton John. The number of shows for his upcoming residency remains undisclosed, but sources suggest he will be performing for an extended period.

New music

Styles teases fans with 'We Belong Together' project

Styles has been teasing fans about his return to the stage since July 2023 when he concluded the Love On Tour series in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Recently, he shared a video from that show on YouTube. At the end of the video, a wide-angle shot of the crowd is shown with "We Belong Together" written across it. This led fans to speculate that Styles's next musical project might be titled We Belong Together.