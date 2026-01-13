Harry Styles to headline 2026 residency at Madison Square Garden
What's the story
Pop sensation Harry Styles is set to make a triumphant return to the stage with his second residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2026, according to Page Six. The news comes amid growing speculation about Styles's comeback after a three-year hiatus from live performances. His first residency at the iconic venue was a historic run in August and September 2022 as part of his Love On Tour series.
Previous achievement
Styles's 1st MSG residency: A historic success
Styles's first residency at Madison Square Garden was a resounding success, with all 15 shows selling out. The feat earned him a permanent banner in the rafters, alongside retired Rangers legends and MSG icons like Billy Joel and Elton John. The number of shows for his upcoming residency remains undisclosed, but sources suggest he will be performing for an extended period.
New music
Styles teases fans with 'We Belong Together' project
Styles has been teasing fans about his return to the stage since July 2023 when he concluded the Love On Tour series in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Recently, he shared a video from that show on YouTube. At the end of the video, a wide-angle shot of the crowd is shown with "We Belong Together" written across it. This led fans to speculate that Styles's next musical project might be titled We Belong Together.