Hathaway denies 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' firing claims
Anne Hathaway has set the record straight: she didn't get anyone fired from The Devil Wears Prada 2 for being too thin.
Chatting with Good Morning America, she called the firing rumors a "I do want to mention there's a little misinformation getting out there right now that people were fired because of the size inclusivity and that just didn't happen," explaining that her push was to add more size representation, not take away jobs.
The buzz started after Meryl Streep mentioned Hathaway's stance on body diversity in a Harper's Bazaar interview and praised her for it.
Sequel reunites Hathaway and Streep
The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back Hathaway and Streep, plus new faces like Kenneth Branagh and Simone Ashley. Directed by David Frankel, the sequel lands in theaters May 1, 2026.
Despite all the chatter, Hathaway is sticking to her goal of making Hollywood more inclusive.