Hathaway denies 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' firing claims Entertainment Apr 29, 2026

Anne Hathaway has set the record straight: she didn't get anyone fired from The Devil Wears Prada 2 for being too thin.

Chatting with Good Morning America, she called the firing rumors a "I do want to mention there's a little misinformation getting out there right now that people were fired because of the size inclusivity and that just didn't happen," explaining that her push was to add more size representation, not take away jobs.

The buzz started after Meryl Streep mentioned Hathaway's stance on body diversity in a Harper's Bazaar interview and praised her for it.