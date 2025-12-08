'Happy birthday, my heart': Hema Malini celebrates Dharmendra's 90th 

On Monday (December 8), actor Hema Malini paid tribute to her late husband, actor Dharmendra , on what would have been his 90th birthday. In an emotional post , she expressed her heartbreak over his passing and reflected on their life together. "More than two weeks have passed since you left me heartbroken," she wrote. "Slowly gathering up the pieces and trying to reconstruct my life knowing that you will always be with me in spirit."

Fond memories Malini reminisced about their life together Malini continued, "Dharam ji, Happy birthday, my dear heart...The joyful memories of our life together can never be erased and just reliving those moments brings me great solace and happiness." She also expressed gratitude for their time together, saying, "I thank God for our lovely years together, for our two beautiful girls who reaffirm our love for each other and for all the beautiful happy memories that will remain with me in my heart."

Final wishes Malini's prayers for Dharmendra's peace and happiness In her post, Malini also prayed for Dharmendra's peace and happiness. She wrote, "On your birthday, my prayers for God to grant you the wealth of peace and happiness that you richly deserve for your humility and goodness of heart and your love for humanity." The post was accompanied by two photos of the couple together.