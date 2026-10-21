Here's why Ranveer Singh didn't promote 'Dhurandhar' 

Gupta explained that the decision for Singh not to promote Dhurandhar was a conscious one.

He compared this decision to Ranbir Kapoor's promotional activities for Animal, saying, "Ranbir had Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar before Animal released; Ranveer Singh had not had a great run before Dhurandhar."

"We were like, 'Okay, let the film and its assets talk. Let the actors not talk.'"