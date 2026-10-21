Here's why Ranveer Singh didn't promote 'Dhurandhar'
What's the story
The blockbuster film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, was a massive box-office hit. However, before its release, it faced criticism for its marketing strategy and lack of buzz. In a recent interview on the Everyday Empires podcast, Varun Gupta, the founder of Max Marketing agency that handled the promotional campaigns for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, explained why Singh didn't promote the film.
Marketing strategy
'Let the film and its assets talk'
Gupta explained that the decision for Singh not to promote Dhurandhar was a conscious one.
He compared this decision to Ranbir Kapoor's promotional activities for Animal, saying, "Ranbir had Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar before Animal released; Ranveer Singh had not had a great run before Dhurandhar."
"We were like, 'Okay, let the film and its assets talk. Let the actors not talk.'"
Director's response
Gupta praised Dhar for his calm demeanor
Despite the criticism, Gupta praised Dhar for his calm demeanor.
He recalled, "There were times when articles would come out saying the promotions were bad and there was no buzz."
"Aditya would just send them to me and say, 'It's all okay.' There were no questions asked. That kind of trust makes you want to do anything for them."
Box office triumph
Box-office success of 'Dhurandhar' franchise
The two-part Dhurandhar franchise was a major box office success. The first film, released in December 2025, featured Singh and Akshaye Khanna, among others. It grossed over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released three months later in March 2026 to immense hype and high expectations. It became the highest-grossing release of 2026 and the first Indian film to earn ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.