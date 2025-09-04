'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's clever tricks you probably missed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the comedy series that captured our hearts (and our sense of humor) with its hilarious and lovable characters. However, apart from the laughs, there are a few hidden marvels in the show that the fans might miss out on. These are the elements that make B99 unique and oh-so-much more watchable. Here's what they are.

Character growth The evolution of Terry Jeffords Terry Jeffords, played by Terry Crews, goes through a lot of development over the series. From being a strong yet sensitive sergeant, the character grows to display some leadership qualities and personal growth. His evolution from being cautious and mindful of family responsibilities to taking on challenges is something that highlights the often-overlooked depth in his character.

Humor technique Clever use of cold opens The cold opens in Brooklyn Nine-Nine are famous for being funny and creative. The short scenes before the opening credits usually set up a joke or a situation unrelated to the main plot, but act as memorable comedic moments. This technique keeps the viewers hooked from the very beginning, and the writers's knack of creating quick-witted humor is something to behold.

Subtle comedy Recurring background jokes The show is also loaded with recurring background jokes that pay off for those paying attention. From Boyle's obsession with food to Holt's love for classical music, these running gags add a layer of comedy without stealing focus from the main storylines. Such small details make for a more rewarding viewing experience as fans catch on to these subtle nods with time.