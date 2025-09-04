'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's clever tricks you probably missed
What's the story
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the comedy series that captured our hearts (and our sense of humor) with its hilarious and lovable characters. However, apart from the laughs, there are a few hidden marvels in the show that the fans might miss out on. These are the elements that make B99 unique and oh-so-much more watchable. Here's what they are.
Character growth
The evolution of Terry Jeffords
Terry Jeffords, played by Terry Crews, goes through a lot of development over the series. From being a strong yet sensitive sergeant, the character grows to display some leadership qualities and personal growth. His evolution from being cautious and mindful of family responsibilities to taking on challenges is something that highlights the often-overlooked depth in his character.
Humor technique
Clever use of cold opens
The cold opens in Brooklyn Nine-Nine are famous for being funny and creative. The short scenes before the opening credits usually set up a joke or a situation unrelated to the main plot, but act as memorable comedic moments. This technique keeps the viewers hooked from the very beginning, and the writers's knack of creating quick-witted humor is something to behold.
Subtle comedy
Recurring background jokes
The show is also loaded with recurring background jokes that pay off for those paying attention. From Boyle's obsession with food to Holt's love for classical music, these running gags add a layer of comedy without stealing focus from the main storylines. Such small details make for a more rewarding viewing experience as fans catch on to these subtle nods with time.
Inclusivity focus
Diverse representation in storylines
One of the best things about Brooklyn Nine-Nine is how fiercely it stays true to its commitment to diverse representation in its storylines. The show tackles numerous social issues through its characters, all without compromising on the humor. This not only gives the stories a meaning but also brings real-world diversity to the screen in the most authentic way.