Himesh Reshammiya makes it to Bloomberg's Pop Power list
Himesh Reshammiya just made a big mark—he's the only Indian artist to land on Bloomberg's Pop Power List, coming in at number 22.
That puts him alongside global stars like Post Malone, Beyonce, and Bruno Mars.
It's a huge nod to his reach beyond India.
Recent updates from Himesh
After the news broke, Himesh shared all the love and congrats from fans and fellow artists on Instagram.
He also recently rocked Saregama Live's Capmania Delhi with hits like "Tera Suroor" and "Jhalak Dikhla Ja," and starred in Badass Ravi Kumar—a film shot in Oman and India with Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari.