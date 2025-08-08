Himesh Reshammiya makes it to Bloomberg's Pop Power list

Recent updates from Himesh

After the news broke, Himesh shared all the love and congrats from fans and fellow artists on Instagram.

He also recently rocked Saregama Live's Capmania Delhi with hits like "Tera Suroor" and "Jhalak Dikhla Ja," and starred in Badass Ravi Kumar—a film shot in Oman and India with Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari.